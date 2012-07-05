Market Report, "Corn Farming in the US", Published

New Food research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Striking gold: Mandates for biofuel and steady global demand will benefit corn farmers
Corn farming proves that there is still profit to be made from cultivating crops. The combined effect of a huge new market and cutting-edge technology has changed the economic dynamics of this industry. The ongoing debate of "food versus fuel" will take a slight toll on the industry, as will potential lawsuits against major player Monsanto regarding its patent on genetically modified (GM) corn seeds. Still, the long-term future for US corn farmers remains bright, due to ethanol mandates and government support.
Participants in this industry primarily grow corn (except sweet corn) and produce corn seeds. Corn commonly refers to the grains or kernels of the tall annual cereal grass, zea mays. Corn is a staple cereal in many parts of the world. In the United States, it is most commonly used as livestock feed, and in the production of ethanol, sweeteners, oil and other products.
