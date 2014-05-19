Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Cotton wool/buds/pads is mature and over the review period recorded a steady annual volume growth rate of 3%; it is not characterised by outstanding innovations. The product is considered a basic product with no significant differentiation between brands.
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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