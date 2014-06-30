Fast Market Research recommends "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The successful growth of personal and cosmetic wipes resulted in it being double the value size of all sales of cotton wool/buds/pads in 2012. This was a big obstacle for the cotton wool/buds/pads market to turn the slow declining volumes and value into new growth. This decline was slow since many women consider the use of cotton wool/buds/pads as more natural and friendlier because of environmental reasons. Moreover cotton wool/buds/pads is less expensive which was an important reason for many consumers in times of recession.
Competitive Landscape
As SCA Hygiene bought the Demak?Up brand from Procter & Gamble in 2011, the entrance of SCA directly led to first position of this traditionally leading brand with a steady 43% market share. Other private label had a 17% value share meaning that there was little room for the remaining two brands: Zwitsal by Sara Lee and Tippys by APCO international. They had a combined value share of 7% in 2012.
Industry Prospects
As cotton wool/buds/pads is mature, further growth is not expected. The relatively young market of personal and cosmetic wipes will hinder any growing impulse for cotton wool/buds/pads. However, it has strong loyalty from consumers due to its lower pricing than wipes and the use of natural cotton material, giving comfortable touch and feel, and also pleasing the environmental awareness of consumers.
