Market Report, "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Nigeria", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Nigeria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- The extreme climate conditions of both the rainy and dry seasons in Nigeria is a fundamental factor that impacts sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies. Many people are ignorant of the various preventive measures they ought to adopt under such conditions to reduce the effect on their health, especially the rural and urban poor while the spread of cold and cough ailments is also very common among adults and children. As OTC remedies are cheaper and easily accessible, patients...
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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