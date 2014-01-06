Market Report, "Country Analysis Report: Portugal, in-Depth PESTLE Insights", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Country Analysis Report: Portugal, In-depth PESTLE Insights" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The economy was hit by the financial crisis of 2008-09, and GDP contracted in 2008 and 2009. The economy registered a modest recovery to grow 1.93% in 2010; however, it contracted again in 2011 and 2012 by 1.42% and 3.21% respectively. According to MarketLine forecasts, the economy will further contract in 2013, although to a much lesser extent than in 2012
Features and benefits
- Understand how Portugal can be used to plan business investments or market entry through a holistic view of the country.
- Gain an understanding of the political situation in Portugal, including key figures in the country and governance indicators.
- Understand customer demographics in Portugal through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The PESTLE analysis of Portugal identifies issues that affect the country's performance using the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) framework.
The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Portugal, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Portugal's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.
Your key questions answered
- How does Portugal perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like telecoms and IT, patents, and R&D expenditure trends?
- What is the legal structure in Portugal and are the laws conducive to investment?
- How does Portugal perform in terms of environmental indicators and its environmental policies?
- How does Portugal perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
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