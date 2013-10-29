Fast Market Research recommends "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Greece" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Greece". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Greece. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
In 2012, Greece's population was estimated at 11.4 million. The growth rate of the Greek population is decreasing steadily and this may be due to a negative balance between the mortality and birth rates, and low net rate of immigration. Greek policymakers are now presented with the problems of cost containment due to debt crisis, in addition to having a declining population of the working age group and an increasing elderly population. Greece's pharmaceutical market was estimated to be worth $7.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $8.23 billion by 2020. The market in grew nominally at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.6% from 2007 to 2012. The medical device market was worth approximately $970 million in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $1.2 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 3.7%. These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- An increasing elderly population
- Increasing awareness regarding early disease detection and diagnosis
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Greece, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Sanofi, Novartis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Roche) and the medical device market (Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Essilor International and GlaxoSmithKline)
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges to growth in the Greek healthcare market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - India
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - China
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - France
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Germany
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Italy
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - US
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Spain
- CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Japan
- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Portugal
- Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Sweden