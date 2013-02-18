Market Report, "Credit Cards in Ukraine", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Credit Cards in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Credit cards are popular in Ukraine amongst consumers looking to borrow small amounts. Such cards are easy to use and consumers are only required to go to a bank once to receive them and can then freely borrow against the pre-approved line of credit. In addition, the fact banks also offer clients interest-free periods also helped to boost the popularity of credit cards at the end of the review period. Overall, in 2012 the number of credit cards in circulation will increase by 17% - a major...
Euromonitor International's Credit Card Transactions in Ukraine report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Credit Cards in Thailand
- Credit Cards in Indonesia
- Credit Cards in Greece
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Credit Cards in Japan
- Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina
- Credit Cards in China
- Credit Cards in Spain
- Credit Cards in Taiwan
- Credit Cards in Switzerland