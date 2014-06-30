Recently published research from MarketLine, "Credit Unions in North America", is now available at Fast Market Research
Credit Unions in North America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
- Credit unions are member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives that provide savings, credit and other financial services to their members.
The members of a credit union share a common bond, such as living in the same region. Credit unions do not raise funds from sources other than their members' savings. There are no outside shareholders, and each union is run by directors elected by its members.
Cooperative banks are similar to credit unions, but members need not to share a common bond, financial products may be offered to non-members, and a certain amount of capital may be raised from sources other than savings. As a result cooperative banks are not included in this report.
Values relate to total assets held by credit unions in the relevent country at year end, whilst volumes relate to total members (customers) of credit unions.
Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The North American credit unions sector had total assets of $1,380.9bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2009 and 2013.
- The number of members increased with a CAGR of 1.4% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 110,422.9 thousand members in 2013.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $2,094.3bn by the end of 2018.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the credit unions market in North America
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the credit unions market in North America
Leading company profiles reveal details of key credit unions market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America credit unions market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the North America economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the North America credit unions market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the North America credit unions market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the North America credit unions market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
