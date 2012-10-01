Market Report, "Crude Oil: Global Industry Guide", Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Crude Oil: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Crude Oil: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Crude Oil industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global crude oil market grew by 32.5% in 2011 to reach a value of $2,826.9 billion.
In 2016, the global crude oil market is forecast to have a value of $3,266.5 billion, an increase of 15.6% since 2011.
The global crude oil market grew by 1% in 2011 to reach a volume of 27,567.6 million barrels.
In 2016, the global crude oil market is forecast to have a volume of 29,588.1 million barrels, an increase of 7.3% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 35.9% of the global crude oil market value.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Crude Oil Production: Global Industry Guide
- Crude Oil Production - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Crude Oil Industry to 2016 - Deepwater Discoveries Worldwide and Rising Industrial Demand in Emerging Economies Driving the Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2012 - Details of All Active and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015
- Crude Oil Production: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2014 - Details of Global Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines
- Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2011 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Oil and Chemical Terminals to 2015
- Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry to 2015 - Rise of Ultra Deep Water Offshore Oil and Gas Production Leading to Industry Growth
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2011 - Details of Global Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015
- Oil and Gas Storage Industry to 2015 - Cost Reduction Strategies in the Form of Storage Facility Sharing to Boost the Market