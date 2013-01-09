Market Report, "Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- BMI forecasts single-digit growth in the Czech consumer electronics market in 2012 due to continued weakness in Czech consumer spending. In 2012, household consumption continues to be battered by a combination of fiscal austerity at home and low confidence as a result of a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the future of the eurozone bloc. Trading conditions remain difficult and consumer spending will be weighed down by fiscal austerity and still elevated unemployment, while rising inflation will continue to eat away at households' disposable income. Data released by the Czech Statistics Office (CSO) show that real retail sales fell by 1.0% year-on-year (y-o-y) in June according to data released by the CSO.
The main consumer electronics growth drivers will be product innovation, rising incomes, lower prices and the growing popularity of feature-rich digital lifestyle products such as flat-screen digital TV sets, notebook computers and digital cameras.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$1.9bn in 2012 to US$1.9bn in 2012, -3% in US dollar terms. Our forecast in US dollar terms has been revised downward due to macroeconomic factors as the corporate and public sector PC markets remain weak despite stronger demand from SMEs.
AV sales: US$1.6bn in 2012 to US$1.7bn in 2012, +4% in US dollar terms. BMI's forecast in US dollar terms has been revised upward due to analyst modification, with vendors reporting demand for smart TV and 3D TV sets.
Handset sales: US$698mn in 2012to US$763mn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast downwardly revised but smartphones will provide a growth area.
Risk/Reward Rating
The Czech Republic's score was 52.3 out of 100. The Czech Republic has dropped to 3rd place in the CEE region in our latest RRR table, behind Poland and Russia. The Czech Republic's ranking is boosted by its high Country Risk score (74.3).
