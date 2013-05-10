Market Report, "Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q2 2013", Published

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Following a year which BMI believes saw decreasing volumes in all freight modes but one, 2013 will signal a return to positive growth.
Total trade is projected to pick up, with our Country Risk desk forecasting a y-o-y increase of 2.82% in 2013 following an estimated growth of 8.55% in 2012.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 1% in 2013. The mode, however, did not manage to defy the downturn and the European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region, with freight volumes expected to remain well below its 2007 level.
Headline Industry Data:
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1%
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 2.4%
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 1.4%
- 2013 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 3.1%
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 2.8%.
Key Industry Trends:
Czech Airlines Adds New Destinations While Still Awaiting Privatisation: Czech Airlines Cargo's parent company, national carrier Czech Airlines (CSA), added Seoul, Perm, Nice, Munich, Zurich and Florence from the 2013 summer season but who will be its majority and minority owners is still unclear. The company's fleet will be enhanced by the addition of a wide-body Airbus A330 which will be used on its scheduled service to South Korea's capital Seoul. Also starting from the 2013 summer season Czech Airlines phased out of its fleet the remaining five out of 15 Boeing 737-500 aircraft.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
CD Cargo Restructuring Gets Under Way: CD Cargo began accepting bids for contracts to scrap its freight wagons. Almost 5,000 wagons are expected to be scrapped this year, the company will also sell 87 train engines and considers significant lay-offs.
Risks To Outlook
A more pronounced slowdown in eurozone growth than BMI currently forecasts, creates considerable downside risks to our forecasts for Czech Republic's freight transport growth. The country and the sector rely heavily on the external market for growth, particularly while domestic demand is persistently weak.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Iran Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Egypt Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Argentina Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Israel Freight Transport Report Q2 2013