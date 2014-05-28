New Wireless research report from Pyramid Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Summary
"Czech Republic Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Vendor" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Czech Republic and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Czech Republic population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population
- Mobile handset sales by quarter
- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price
- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor and by feature
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Czech Republic operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Demographics - data on Czech Republic population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population
- Mobile handset sales by quarter
- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price
- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, air interface, vendor and by feature
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nokia, Samsung, LG, Sony Mobile, RIM, Apple, HTC
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Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
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