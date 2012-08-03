Market Report, "Dairy Packaging in the United Kingdom", Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Dairy Packaging in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Dairy Crest's flexible plastic milk bags, initially trialled in Sainsbury's, were rolled out to Tesco and Asda in 2011, as well as online retailers MySupermarket and Ocado, in further proof that they are not a passing fad, and that they are here to stay. The bags, and their accompanying JUGIT that they are poured into to pour, are gaining popularity as retailers and consumers see them as helping them to reduce the amount of plastic they send to landfill. Of course they will not threaten the...
Euromonitor International's Dairy Packaging in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy Products, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in the UK
- Dairy: Global Industry Guide
- Dairy in the United Kingdom
- Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Baby Food Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Confectionery Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Chilled Processed Food Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in the United Kingdom
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in the UK
- Chilled and Frozen Processed Food Packaging in the United Kingdom