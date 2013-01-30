Market Report, "DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l. Market Share Analysis", Published

New Healthcare market report from GlobalData: "DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l.'s market position in the dental lasers market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the dental lasers market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the dental lasers market.
- DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in -Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Australia.
- DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for the dental lasers market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions -Europe, Asia-Pacific,and South and Central America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l.'s operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BIOLASE Technology, Inc., AMD Lasers, LLC, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., KaVo Dental Corporation, Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Morita Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, HOYA ConBio, FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., Osada Electric Company, Limited, DL Medical Spa, Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, Gigaa Optronics Technology Company Ltd., Sweden & Martina S.P.A.
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