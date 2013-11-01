Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market (Implants, Crowns & Bridges, Dentures, Abutments) Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts To 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The market has a tremendous growth potential mainly due to the increasing demand from the developing Asian and South American nations. This increase in demand is attributed to the increasing purchasing power and also due to increasing consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.
Besides the structural market drivers, there are strong geographic drivers for the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics market. The emerging markets are becoming increasingly attractive. Many of the major companies are establishing their subsidiaries and are investing in building a stronger foothold in these countries. The Asia-Pacific region forms one of the most promising dental implants markets in the world. Japan and South Korea, collectively, are the larger and comparatively more mature markets, while countries like India and China offer high growth potential due to low penetration rates. The highest penetration rate of South Korea is mainly attributed to the low-price marketing strategy of the local implant suppliers. Developing countries such as India and China have a relatively high DMFT index and are expected to see significant market growth between 2013 and 2018. With the increasing disposable income of the middle class, the adoption of preventive and restorative dental products is expected to rise, thereby driving the market growth of dental implants and prosthetics.
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The penetration level of dental implants is very low in the less developed parts of the world. Advanced aesthetic solutions in restorative dentistry have limited acceptance in countries such as India, Brazil, and Russia, where manufacturers can conduct extensive promotional and awareness campaigns for both dentists as well as end consumers to ensure product visibility. The penetration rate of dental implants is substantially higher in European countries such as Germany, Italy, and Spain. The penetration rates are comparatively low in developed countries such as U.K. and U.S. and in developing countries like India and China. This indicates a huge growth potential in various segments of the overall dental market. However, low awareness levels and lack of proper distribution channels in this region restrains the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The adoption of all-ceramic crowns and bridges will increase rapidly in the next five years primarily due to the increasing use of computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems to manufacture crowns and bridges. Though the majority of prosthetic elements are still made manually, the use of CAD/CAM prosthetic elements continues to increase due to the advantages of the CAD/CAM technology over conventional technology. All-ceramic crowns and bridges that are made using this technology offer better aesthetics and can drastically reduce the treatment time. Therefore, this is an exciting market for dental players to invest in.
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