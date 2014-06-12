New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Deodorants in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Value growth of deodorants in China in 2013 slowed slightly compared with 2012. With retail sales of RMB614 million, deodorants remained a niche category with a small consumer base. Despite the fact that deodorants can remove unwanted body odour in an immediate manner, China's mainstream consumers remain conservative over trialling such products. Frequent showering and the application of perfume were considered to be more acceptable. Sales of deodorants were mainly underpinned by consumption among younger generations, with their consumption remaining stable in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever China Ltd extended its leading position in 2013 with a value share of 26%. Unilever has two brands, Rexona and Lynx, in this category, targeting women and men, respectively. Unilever witnessed considerable share growth in deodorants in 2013, with Rexona, the number one ranked brand, registering value sales growth of 10% in 2013. The professional image of Unilever, achieved by offering a wide product portfolio covering beauty and personal care, home care and tissue and hygiene, convinced young consumers that Rexona from the company was a better option than Amway's Body Series and Henkel's Fa.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Deodorants is expected to post a constant value CAGR of 5% over 2013-2018. The slowdown of value growth over the forecast period can be attributed to limited consumer recognition of deodorants in China, with the majority of consumers comprising mainly young Chinese who are highly-demanding in terms of their daily appearance and athletes who need to control sweating. First- and second-tier cities will remain the key markets for deodorants over the forecast period, while rising consumer purchasing power in remote areas will gain increasing attention from leading companies.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Deodorants industry in China with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Deodorants industry in China, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Deodorants in China market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Austria to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Mexico to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Malaysia to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Belgium to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Portugal to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Saudi Arabia to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in France to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in Denmark to 2017
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in New Zealand to 2017