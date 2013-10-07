Market Report, "Depilatories in Dominican Republic", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Shaving is the most popular hair removal method among Dominican women. This type of depilation is quick and painless, and disposable razors are very affordable and can be purchased at a very broad range of retailers, from hypermarkets to independent small grocers (called colmados in the Dominican Republic). While they are very popular, there is still a significant portion of the population that does not use any type of hair removal method, particularly among the lower-income and rural...
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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