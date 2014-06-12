Fast Market Research recommends "Designer Apparel (Ready-To-Wear) in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The efforts of seeing increased participation of women within the South African economy are yielding results at a much faster rate, as can be seen by growth in volume sales across various retail categories. The designer apparel category has enjoyed such benefits as seen by the percentage contribution of the women's clothing category to the whole segment. During the year 2013, women's designer clothing items contributed over 45% of total category sales, while men's designer clothing contributed...
Euromonitor International's Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Designer Clothing (Ready-to-Wear), Designer Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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