Fast Market Research recommends "Digestive Remedies in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Digestive remedies marginally decreased in 2013 due to the weak performance of paediatric digestive remedies, which declined by 16% in current value terms. Medicine for intestine health such as diarrhoeal remedies has shown negative growth or stagnation. In 2013, the leading brand of paediatric diarrhoeal remedy, Biovita produced by Il Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, decreased in actual sales value, which affected the performance of the category.
Competitive Landscape
Dong Wha Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd maintained the leading position with an 18% value share in total digestive remedies. The steady growth of Gas Whalmyungsoo-Q is helping the good performance not only of digestive enzymes, but also of herbal/traditional digestive remedies.
Industry Prospects
Digestive remedies are expected to decline by a CAGR of 1% in constant value terms over the forecast period. Except for digestive enzymes and antacids, most digestive remedies will decrease. In particular, the total motion sickness category including paediatric motion sickness is predicted to reach only Won2 billion in 2018 due to continually declining sales. Diarrhoeal remedies and laxatives are also going to decline by a CAGR of 3% and 6% in constant value terms respectively.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Digestive Remedies in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- Are there any herbal/traditional home-made digestive remedies, like charcoal, which compete strongly with standard medicinal products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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