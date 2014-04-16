New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The popularity of direct selling continues to rise in the UK as more people are becoming direct selling agents as a way of coping with the current adverse economic climate. The economic recession and the subsequent rise in unemployment in the UK has encouraged many of those people who lost their jobs to attempt to bolster their household incomes through direct selling. Existing direct selling agents are also working harder, a fact which is also driving growth in direct selling.
Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics and Consoles Direct selling, Consumer Healthcare Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Housewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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