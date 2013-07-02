Market Report, "Dishwashers in Colombia", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashers in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The water savings which can be achieved through the use of dishwashers has been proven through studies conducted by leading consumer appliances companies. There is a 40% difference between filling a dishwasher and doing one load of washing and washing the same dishes by hand. This fact encouraged many Colombian consumers to purchase dishwashers towards the end of the review period. This led to many of the companies in dishwashers in Colombia increasing their volume sales by appealing to the...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
