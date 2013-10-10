Market Report, "Dishwashers in the United Arab Emirates", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Although dishwashers grew by 4% in 2012, half a percentage point faster than in 2011, the category saw the slowest growth in the consumer appliances environment. Unlike refrigeration or home laundry appliances, for example, dishwashers are not perceived as essential to the household, with only around one in every five household owning a dishwasher at the end of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Dishwashers in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Footwear in United Arab Emirates
- Home Care in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Toys and Games in the United Arab Emirates
- Apparel in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Cigars in the United Arab Emirates
- Personal Accessories in the United Arab Emirates
- Dishwashing in the United Arab Emirates
- Women's Outerwear in the United Arab Emirates
- Watches in the United Arab Emirates
We're unable to fulfill your request. Rest assured we have been notified and are looking into the issue. Please refresh your browser. If the error continues, please contact our support team.