Market Report, "Distilleries in the US", Published

Getting a buzz: Revenue will surge forward as demand for premium liquor rebounds
Distilleries in the US
In high spirits
After remaining resilient over the recessionary period, industry operators will continue to experience growth due to a trend toward premiumization and the increased popularity of cocktails. Over the next five years, consumers will continue trading up to higher-quality spirits and liquor. Additionally, the industry will benefit from rising consumer sentiment and expanding budgets.
This industry consists of distilleries that purchase a range of ingredients, such as grains and sugar, and manufacture them into spirits (i.e. not beer or wine). These spirits are then bottled and sold to liquor wholesalers, bars, casinos, restaurants, hotels and other retail stores.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Brown-Forman Corporation, Pernod Ricard SA, Diageo PLC, Beam Inc.
