Market Report, "Dog Food in South Korea", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Dog Food in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Dog food sales are expected to grow by 4% in current value terms in 2012. Premiumisation and pet humanisation remain the key trends, exerting upward pressure on unit prices. The average current unit price rose by 3% in 2011 and a further increase of 2% is anticipated in 2012. Premiumisation is an ongoing key trend in dog food. The dynamic sales growth of dog food's expansion phase has slowed down and quality improvements and product diversity have taken over. Thus dog food has entered a stage...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pet Care in South Korea
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in South Africa
- Dog Food in South Africa
- Cat Food in South Korea
- Personal Care in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Household Products in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Other Pet Food in South Korea
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Brazil
- Other Pet Food in South Africa