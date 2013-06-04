Market Report, "Dried Processed Food in Lithuania", Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Pasta, rice and instant noodles form approximately 95% of total dried processed food in Lithuania. Like dried pasta, rice is perceived as a first need food, making the category rather stable in terms of development and less volatile during an economic downturn. At the same time rice, as well as high-quality dried pasta, has started to benefit from changing diet habits, as people have started to experiment with different dishes. This has resulted in less common use of the cheapest and as a...
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Italy
- Packaged Food in Finland
- Packaged Food in Ukraine
- Packaged Food in Germany
- Packaged Food in China
- Packaged Food in Venezuela
- Packaged Food in Hungary
- Packaged Food in Norway
- Packaged Food in the United Kingdom