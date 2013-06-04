Market Report, "Drinking Milk Products in Venezuela", Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Drinking Milk Products in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The Venezuelan government's policy of imposing price controls on milk has led to Venezuela's dairy farmers having a strong incentive to sell their milk to small cheese producers at an average price of BsF5 per litre, while the regulated price of raw milk is BsF3.60. According to one company source, the current manufacturing cost of raw milk in Venezuela is BsF5.60 per litre, more than 50% higher than the maximum price of milk, which has been set at BsF3.60 by the government. As a result of this...
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Milk Drinks, Milk, Powder Milk, Soy Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
