Market Report, "Ecuador Infrastructure Report Q4 2012", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- BMI View: Following a stellar 2011, which saw Ecuador's construction sector expand by 21%, we expect growth to moderate over 2012. A combination of a slowdown in the economy a persistently weak investment climate and limited project financing options will keep a lid on growth within the country's construction industry. As a result, we forecast construction sector growth of 5.0% and 3.2% in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
Major developments in the sector:
- The much-awaited tender launch for the Manta port concession in May 2012 drew considerable interest from international port operators. Six out of the total eight interested parties that have secured bidding rules for the concession of Ecuador's Manta Port have submitted a formal request to extend the deadline to present offers, according to Gustavo Delgado, marketing and promotion director at state-owned Manta Port Authority. This comes before the announcement of the extension of the deadline by an additional three months. The interested parties will now have until November 5 2012 to submit their proposals to expand and operate the port for a concession period of 25 years.
- In August 2012, the city government of Quito in Ecuador issued a tender to build the first two stations of the Quito subway line. The contract for the La Magdalena and El Labrador stations in the city's central southern and central northern regions, respectively, is to be awarded by Metro de Quito on October 1 2012. The stations are estimated to cost US$64.8mn, with the first planned metro line of Quito requiring a total investment of US$1.4bn. The subway line will connect the city's southern district of Quitumbe with El Labrador in Quito's northern area. The metro will comprise 15 stations, with 18 electric trains expected to operate along the line.
- Residential construction in Ecuador has surged since the start of 2011, having increased its contribution to total construction by 6.7% through the first nine months of the year. This was underpinned by an increase in public housing provision and a credit-fuelled increase in private sector developments. The government's creation of a bank designed to facilitate greater lending to low-income families in October 2010 will have served to unlock significant pent-up demand for new homes.
