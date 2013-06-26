Market Report, "Egypt Freight Transport Report Q3 2013", Published

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Egypt Freight Transport Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Political uncertainty will continue to affect the Egyptian economy in 2013 as the country continues on its rocky transitional period towards democracy. This uncertainty will, in turn, continue to affect the freight transport sector as a worsening economic position will impact on the country's demand for cargo transportation, due to muted private consumption and a lack of significant infrastructure projects as foreign direct investment dries up. As a result, our forecasts for the Egyptian rail and air freight, and the ports sector are largely sedate, though the transhipment hub of East Port Said - less reliant on domestic demand - is expected to outperform despite a rocky start to the year with protests in Port Said.
Headline Industry Data
- Air freight handled at Cairo International Airport is set to grow by 3.5% year-on-year in 2013 to reach 243,800 tonnes. Over the medium term to 2017, growth will average 3.5% per annum.
- Rail cargo will enjoy expansion of 1.8% in 2013, with growth projected to average 1.7% over the medium term.
- Total tonnage throughput at East Port Said is forecast to grow by 8.9% to 32.33mn tonnes in 2013, and to average 9.5% per annum to 2017.
- Total trade is forecast to see a contraction in real terms of 0.2% in 2013, but will return to growth in 2014 with an expansion of 6.1%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Canal Toll Raise Announced Amid Backdrop Of Violence: BMI believes that revenues from the Suez Canal, one of Egypt's primary sources of foreign reserves, are becoming ever more crucial to the newly democratic Arab state; continued political unrest has led to a marked fall in both investor confidence and visitor numbers, and a rate increase planned for May 1 will help the struggling economy maintain its public finances. However, recent violence in the three main cities along the canal has forced the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to providee assurances that it is safe to use the waterway.
Unrest Brings Downside Risk To East Port Said Forecast: BMI's 2013 throughput growth forecast for the Egyptian port of East Port Said, the largest container-handling facility in the country, is jeopardised by the political unrest in the country. It was in March reported in the Egyptian press that three major container shipping lines had diverted their cargoes from the port to the Israeli facility of Eilat.
Emma Maersk Towed To Repair Centre: Danish ocean carrier Maersk Line's container ship Emma Maersk left Port Said in February following emergency repairs, after water entered the engine room via the stern thrusters tunnel on February 1. The ship, which was forced to abandon its southbound transit of the Canal, was being towed to a facility where the damage would be assessed. Maersk Line said it would be several months before repairs will be fully completed.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Argentina Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- Russia Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q2 2013
- Ukraine Freight Transport Report 2013
- Bulgaria Freight Transport Report 2013