Market Report, "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Mexico", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Electronics and appliance specialist retailers in Mexico registered very low growth in terms of outlets in 2012, due mostly to the strong indirect competition this channel faces from many retail formats. There is an ample product range of home appliances and electronics in a number of other retail channels. Variety stores such as Sanborns, Salinas y Rocha, Famsa, Elektra and Coppel offer a wide range of products, all of them, with the exception of Sanborns, offering credit facilities to...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Electricals and Electronics Specialists in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Electricals & Electronics Specialists in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Electricals & Electronics Specialists in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Electrical and Electronics Specialists in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in China
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Korea
- Retailing in China
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Ukraine
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in New Zealand
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Vietnam