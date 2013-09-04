Market Report, "Emerald BioStructures (Formerly deCODE Biostructures, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", Published

New Business market report from MarketLine: "Emerald BioStructures (formerly deCODE biostructures, Inc.) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"