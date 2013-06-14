New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Enigma Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Enigma Diagnostics Limited (Enigma) is a medical device manufacturing company. The company manufactures, markets, and sells diagnostic instruments for the healthcare markets. Its products include PCR based diagnostics systems and instruments. Enigma's products are used in the detection of infectious organisms such as bacteria and viruses in blood, urine, water, soil, and food. The company markets its products under brand name Enigma. Its products serve clinical, defense and homeland security, veterinary pandemics, food, beverage, agri-diagnostics, environmental monitoring, forensic analysis, and pharmaceutical processing markets. The company has its presence in the US and the UK. Enigma is headquartered in Salisbury, Wiltshire, the UK.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Enigma Diagnostics Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
