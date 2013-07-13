Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Acute Myeloid Leukemia - Epidemiology Forecast To 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rare cancer that accounts for a disproportionally high number of cancer-related deaths (O'Donnell et al., 2012; RKI, 2012). The disease is more common in the elderly and is slightly more common in men than in women (ACS, 2013; O'Donnell et al., 2012). AML progresses quickly and has low survival and high rates of relapse even with treatment (ACS, 2013; ASCO, 2012; O'Donnell et al., 2012). The age of the patient, specifically over or under 60 years of age, and the classification of the disease are important factors that determine the treatment plan (NCI, 2013; Shah et al., 2013).
GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the 6MM had 23,497 incident cases of AML in 2012, and close to half of the incident cases occurred in the US. The 6MM will experience an increase in disease burden driven by population increase in the next 10 years at the rate of 1.80% per year, resulting in 27,717 incident cases in 2022. The growth of incident cases in the US is the highest amongst all markets at 2.29% per year, whereas the 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) has a slightly slower growth rate of 1.33% per year from 2012-2022.
- The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical epidemiological trends for AML in the six major markets (6MM): the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. In addition, the report also includes a 10-year forecast of the following segmentations in adults aged 20 and older across the 6MM.
- Incident cases of AML segmented by sex and 10-year age groups
- Five-year prevalent cases of AML segmented by the age groups 20-59 years and ending at ages 60 years and older
- Incident and five-year prevalent cases of acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) and myelodysplastic syndromes/therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (MDS/therapy-related AML) segmented by the age groups 20-59 years and ending at ages 60 years and older
- Incident cases of AML with mutations in the FLT3 gene
- Incident cases of AML classified in favorable, intermediate, and adverse risk groups
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AML market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global AML market to improve product development, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying sex, age groups, subtypes, and risk groups that present the best opportunities for AML therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
