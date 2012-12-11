Market Report, "Evaluation of Financial Products in Private Banking", Published

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The private banking industry is experiencing increased demand for various financial products from the growing number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs), particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The emergence of a new segment of wealthy individuals has spurred the interest of many leading competitors in the industry. In addition, the growing diversification of wealthy clientele has attracted considerable attention among key competitors, and new opportunities are beginning to emerge. The private banking and wealth management industry is starting to focus more on client service and value delivery for this segment.
Key Highlights
- Financial institutions are using technology to optimize products and services to gain HNWI customers.
- The HNW population in the Asia-Pacific region posted remarkable growth during 2009-2011.
- Wealth management advisors and firms endorsed a new range of products such as financial and investment advisory services, lifestyle and management services, wealth management services, banking and credit products, and cross border capital allocation services.
- The financial services industry is focusing on new emerging segments such as HNWI and UHNWI."
Scope
This report will allow you:
- To assess the new opportunities for business development based on the investment and wealth allocation practices of HNWIs
- To understand the major challenges faced by the financial services industry such as trust and examine investment opportunities in various emerging markets
- To analyze the impact of future product and service trends in private banking, as well as the competition between private banks on product offerings
- Understand the practices followed by various global financial institutions
Reasons to Get this Report
- The report provides descriptive information regarding the investment and wealth allocation practices of HNWIs, and the challenges that wealth management advisers and firms encounter in serving the affluent
- There is a special emphasis on offshore private banking and offshore opportunities, plus an examination of the pitfalls of offshore assets and investments
- The report also focuses on major private banks in three key regions: the Americas, Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific
- The report provides in-depth analysis of the key issues in the private banking industry such as trust and examines investment opportunities in emerging markets
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, China Merchant Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, Citibank Singapore, Citi Private Bank, UBS AG
