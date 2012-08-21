Market Report, "Eye Care in the Philippines", published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Eye care only saw marginal retail value sales growth of less than 1% in 2011. Although Filipinos worked longer hours in front of the computer and air pollution in the country worsened, less demand was seen for eye care products, due to a lack of advertising and marketing activities from key players, such as Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline.
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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