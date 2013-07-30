Market Report, "Eye Care in Tunisia", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Eye Care in Tunisia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- As increasing numbers of Tunisia's young population are being employed in computer-based occupations, mainly in the IT and call-centre industries, they are facing longer working hours in front of computer screen and this is placing a severe strain on the eyes of many of them. This is especially the case for those working during unsociable hours or for long period of time. In addition, as the Tunisian population continues to age, the proportion of people in the country aged over 60 years old and...
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Eye Care in Germany
- Eye Care in Slovakia
- Eye Care in Indonesia
- Eye Care in Norway
- Eye Care in Guatemala
- Eye Care in France
- Eye Care in Iran
- Eye Care in Hungary
- Eye Care in Bulgaria
- Eye Care in Singapore