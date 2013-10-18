Market Report, "Eyewear 2014: New Insights and System Refresher", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eyewear 2014: New Insights and System Refresher", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Incorporating the latest data from Euromonitor International's annual Eyewear research, covering 32 countries world-wide, this briefing reviews some of the major trends and insights emerging this year. This briefing also provides a refresher of the Eyewear system on Passport which includes new data additions, category coverage, data types, reports, and other available analysis.
Euromonitor International's Eyewear 2014: New Insights and System Refresher global briefing offers detailed strategic analysis of the global Eyewear market by pinpointing growth sectors, emerging trends, economic/lifestyle influences, highlights categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues that are driving growth. The report identifies leading companies and brands within the competitive landscape, which feeds into shaping marketing and distribution strategies. From the latest cosmetics and coloured contact lenses to prescription glasses and frames, Euromonitor International offers an incisive snapshot of the Eyewear industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is predicted to develop, regulatory shifts as well as opportunities to be seized for further growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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