Fast Market Research recommends "Eyewear in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Value sales for most eyewear products saw fair growth during 2013, despite the rise in the general cost of living in South Africa. Increased access to information by consumers has greatly helped in encouraging consumers to consider their eye health as one of their top priorities when it comes to spending. Value sales however, grew in line with inflationary pressures such the exchange rate since most eye health products are imported and retailers have had to pass on the costs to consumers.
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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