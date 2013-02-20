Market Report, "Eyewear in Ukraine", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Eyewear in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Nowadays more people are starting to take care of their vision health, which is influencing the market in a positive way. However, almost half of Ukrainians who have vision problems still make no vision correction, which underlines a huge potential for the eyewear industry development, most of all, weekly/monthly disposable lenses. Reasons why people still pay too little attention to this problem are the following. First, many Ukrainians take no care of their health as a whole. Second, people...
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
