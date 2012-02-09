Market Report, "Female Personal Care Regimes in Brazil", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Female Personal Care Regimes in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2012 -- Brazil is one of the fastest growing emerging markets for personal care products. The female market is well established; with its scale, diversity and long-term history, however, comes the problem of maturity. Continued success will be based on the need to search out and leverage opportunities for value generation through a more targeted approach to fulfilling female personal care requirements.
Scope
- Achieve sales growth by understanding females' evolving needs/aspirations towards personal care: how the socio-economic landscape will shape behavior
- Understand the emotional and indulgent nature of women's beauty products and how to address personalization needs with more creative/engaging concepts
Report Highlights
Datamonitor's research has shown that the aging of Brazilian population and improvement in the economy are together providing a fertile environment for adult personal care market expansion. However, it will require different, more nuanced product and marketing strategies from the beauty industry in the near future.
Women in Brazil are very individualistic, showing a strong desire for products and services which are personalized to them and aligned with their lifestyles/personal values, cultural context, ethnicity, skin type, etc. Personal care manufacturers and retailers must embrace this growing pervasive need in the marketing of their products and brands.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What key elements contribute to Brazil being a strategic market for new investments on the beauty segment?
- What are the key demographics that are shaping Brazilian females' consumption now and in the near future?
- What products are currently satisfying female consumers' personal care needs in Brazil?
- Which market segments offer promising opportunities to extending pre-existing products or launching new products?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Belcorp, Christian Dior S.A., CMS Energy Corporation, ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Informa plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Publicis Groupe SA, Unilever
