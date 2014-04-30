Fast Market Research recommends "Financial Cards and Payments in Russia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Despite the fact that the Russian economy entered 2013 with high consumer confidence indicators, weakening demand for commodities in Europe, continuing slowdown of growth in China, as well as overall global uncertainty regarding further economic development, led to increased concerns about financial stability in Russia. This uncertainty in economic outlook is likely to have an effect on the overall development and stability of the Russian credit market. Moreover, the government, as well as...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Russia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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