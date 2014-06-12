Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Singapore", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Consumers' growing sophistication due to increased exposure to other countries' culture through travel and the internet raised their awareness about the various wines and spirits available. Consumers' positive disposable incomes further drove them to demand a better quality lifestyle and in turn increase their willingness to invest in premium quality wines/champagne and spirits. Therefore, fine wines/champagne and spirits managed to register a marginally stronger current value growth in 2013...
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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