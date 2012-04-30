Market Report, "Fish & Seafood Wholesaling in the US", Published

New Food market report from IBISWorld: "Fish & Seafood Wholesaling in the US"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Making waves: Demand will revive as health concerns lessen and seafood consumption goes up
Fish & Seafood Wholesaling in the US
Fishing for growth
The industry will begin a modest revival as it aims to shake off the losses sustained from the BP oil spill and move toward recovery. Seafood demand will be heightened, as consumers become more health conscious and consume more fish as a result. Moreover, the improved economic conditions will cause disposable income levels to improve, fueling industry revenue. However, fish and seafood wholesalers will face rising competition from other industries and contend with the growing practice of wholesale bypass.
Establishments in this industry primarily wholesale fish and seafood (except canned or packaged frozen) for human consumption. Products are primarily sourced from the Fishing industry (IBISWorld report 11411) and the Seafood Preparation industry (IBISWorld report 31171). Products are then marketed to grocery and other wholesalers, food service establishments and retailers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SYSCO Corporation, U.S. Foodservice Inc.
