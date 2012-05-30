Market Report, "Fleet Telematics Systems", Published

New Transportation market report from IBISWorld: "Fleet Telematics Systems"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Well connected: Demand for telematics systems will increase as the economy improves
The industry had a hard time during the recession. Revenue, employment and firm numbers all experienced declines as a result of falling demand from the trucking industry. Nevertheless, the future is looking bright. Revenue is forecast to grow as the economy improves. Fleet operators will demand industry products as means of cutting costs and promoting a greener image. Competition will continue to increase as technology evolves, but wireless connectivity will continue to spur demand.
This industry manufactures the hardware and software used for fleet telematics systems. Fleet telematics systems use electronics and GPSs to track the location and other characteristics (e.g. mileage or speed) of vehicles in a fleet. This industry includes fleet telematics systems for mobile devices.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Trimble Navigation Limited, Qualcomm
