Market Report, "Flour Milling in the US", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Flour power: Despite changing diet preferences, demand for flour and rice will remain stable
The power of flour: Since flour mills provide goods that are considered diet staples, the industry will remain relevant in the years to come. Revenue and profit will depend on the price and production of wheat and rice, which are projected to be more stable in the five years to 2017 than during the past five years, but will grow at lower rates. As companies vertically integrate and merge operations in order to take advantage of economies of scale, consolidation is also anticipated to continue.
Companies in this industry participate in the following activities: milling grains and vegetables into flour; cleaning, polishing and milling rice; and producing malt from a variety of cereal grains. Industry operators purchase grain inputs such as wheat, corn, barley and rice from wholesalers or directly from growers. They then process them into flour, gluten, starch, and malt and sell such products to grocery wholesalers or other food-related industries.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ConAgra Foods Inc.
