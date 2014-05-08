New Medical Devices research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market by Product (Suction & Irrigation, Dialyzer, Fluid Warming & Waste Management, Endoscopic Camera, Tubing's, Bloodlines), & Application (GI, Urology, Arthroscopy, Gynecology) - Global Forecasts to 2018
The fluid management and visualization systems industry has evolved from traditional standalone systems to modern automated, integrated systems to increase the endosurgical procedure outcomes. Patient safety and security from infections have also gained greater importance in fluid management and visualization systems over the years.
- ver the past few years, the fluid management and visualization systems market has witnessed a stable growth. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2013 to 2018 to reach $25,908.4 million by 2018. The overall growth in the global fluid management and visualization systems market is largely driven by introductions of cutting-edge technologies in fluid management and visualization systems, and rapid rise in the number of elderly people who are prone to most of the complications related to gastrointestinal, orthopedic, urological and reproductive system as well as cancer. The fluid management and visualization systems are majorly used for endoscopic procedures which account for the maximum share of this market, being increasingly used for the treatment of a number of major disorders such as cancer, obesity, and the gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD). However, globally, there is a shortage of endosurgery specialists (physicians and surgeons) who perform these surgeries. Moreover, the investment costs for fluid management and visualization devices are quite high for most hospitals in the developing countries which restrict the growth of the market to a certain extent.
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