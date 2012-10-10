Market Report, "Footwear Manufacturing in China", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from IBISWorld: "Footwear Manufacturing in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Footwear Manufacturing in China
The Footwear Manufacturing industry in China manufactures leather shoes, plastic shoes, rubber shoes, plastic shoes and footwear components. The industry's products are then sold to wholesalers and retailers, and resold to final consumers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Belle International Holdings Limited, Aokang (Group) Co., Ltd., Sanhu Footwear (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., Wanguo (Qingxin) Footwear Co., Ltd., Red Dragonfly
