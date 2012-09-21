Market Report, "Forest Products: Global Industry Guide", Published

New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Forest Products: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Forest Products: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Forest Products industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global forest products market grew by 7.6% in 2011 to reach a value of $556.5 billion.
In 2016, the global forest products market is forecast to have a value of $729.9 billion, an increase of 31.1% since 2011.
The global forest products market grew by 1.3% in 2011 to reach a volume of 2,993.4 million cubic meters.
In 2016, the global forest products market is forecast to have a volume of 3,271.8 million cubic meters, an increase of 9.3% since 2011.
Wood fuel is the largest segment of the global forest products market, accounting for 35.4% of the market's total value.
Americas accounts for 50% of the global forest products market value.
Market share
Stora Enso Oyj is the leading player in the global forest products market, generating a 2.7% share of the market's value.
