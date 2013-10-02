Market Report, "Forest Products: Global Industry Guide", Published

New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Forest Products: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Global Forest Products industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global forest products market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global forest products market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key forest products market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
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Highlights
The global forest products industry had total revenues of $1,074bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% between 2008 and 2012.
Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.1% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 3,116 billion cubic meters in 2012.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 12% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $1,890.8 billion by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global forest products market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global forest products market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global forest products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global forest products market?
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