Market Report, "France Autos Report Q3 2013", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Vehicle sales in France continue to decline sharply in 2013 on the back of a weak macroeconomic picture. We maintain our bearish full-year sales forecasts for now. Nonetheless, we caution that risks to these forecasts remain firmly to the downside as further deterioration in the macro picture could serve to exacerbate the declines further.
BMI believes that rising unemployment, low consumer confidence, stagnant real wage growth, and the increasing likelihood of a slowdown in the housing market are all liable to keep private consumption subdued in 2013. This has partly informed our bearish outlook for passenger car sales. We caution, however, that further contractions in consumer spending could provide downside risks to our sales forecast.
Autos production in France is increasingly unattractive due to high labour costs; BMI believes that wide sweeping job cuts will be necessary across the supply chain.
