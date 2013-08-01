Market Report, "France Defence & Security Report Q3 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "France Defence & Security Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Executive Summary
BMI's France Defence & Security Report examines the country's strategic posture, its defence community, order of battle, and current and future procurement programmes.
The report examines the current structure of the French armed forces. It evaluates ongoing defence reform initiatives and examines the position of France in NATO, and its defence commitments around the world. In addition, it discusses the French defence industry and its performance both in home and international markets.
A central focus of BMI's France Defence and Security Report is the feasibility of the country maintaining its high levels of defence spending vis-a-vis its high levels of public debt.
The report outlines several key findings. These include the overriding need for France to continue is fastpaced military reforms to improve the country's ability to intervene in crises around the world. It asserts that French defence companies continue to offer high quality material, and that French contractors are now emerging as the sellers of choice in markets around the world. Moreover, the report examines the country's desire to maintain spending levels above the two percent of GDP goal of NATO.
Several key changes have been made to the Q213 Q313 BMI France Defence and Security report. Chiefly, these relate to discussions of the following subjects:
- Comprehensive coverage of France's military intervention in Mali which commenced in January 2013Details of France's new Defence White Paper and its expected implications for the country's defence budget in the coming years.
Details regarding recent procurement activity performed by the French armed forces during Q213 and the status of several ongoing acquisition programmes across the army, air force and navy.Information regarding procurements of new Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
